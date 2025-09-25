DEME awarded contract for Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Belgian marine contractor DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has secured a contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm covering the transport and installation of 35 foundations, the offshore substation, and associated scour protection works.
Formosa 4, developed by Taiwan-based Synera Renewable Energy, is located approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County. Once completed, the company said the wind farm is expected to deliver 495 MW of renewable energy.
DEME plans to deploy several vessels from its fleet, including the floating offshore installation vessel Green Jade, which is owned and operated by CDWE and was designed and built in Taiwan. A rock placement vessel will be used for the scour protection works.
DEME stated that it has been active in Taiwan since 2019, when it co-founded CDWE, the country’s first offshore wind contractor.
Through the joint venture, it has contributed to projects including Zhong Neng, Changfang Xidao, and Hai Long, and has been involved in the Greater Changhua offshore wind farm project.
Subject to the final investment decision, foundation installation works are expected to begin in the first half of 2027.