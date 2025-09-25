DEME awarded contract for Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

Belgian marine contractor DEME, through its Taiwanese joint venture CDWE, has secured a contract for the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm covering the transport and installation of 35 foundations, the offshore substation, and associated scour protection works.

Formosa 4, developed by Taiwan-based Synera Renewable Energy, is located approximately 20 kilometres off the coast of Miaoli County. Once completed, the company said the wind farm is expected to deliver 495 MW of renewable energy.