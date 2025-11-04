DEME and partners realign ownership of Scottish offshore wind projects

DEME, Aspiravi, and Qair have announced an ownership realignment within their ScotWind projects. The companies said the strategic move streamlines operations, making DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International joint owners of the Bowdun offshore wind farm, while Qair International becomes the sole owner of the Ayre offshore wind farm.

Following the realignment, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International have increased their stakes in the Bowdun project to 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.