DEME and partners realign ownership of Scottish offshore wind projects

DEME, Aspiravi, and Qair have announced an ownership realignment within their ScotWind projects. The companies said the strategic move streamlines operations, making DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International joint owners of the Bowdun offshore wind farm, while Qair International becomes the sole owner of the Ayre offshore wind farm.
Following the realignment, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International have increased their stakes in the Bowdun project to 70 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.
Qair International has exited the Bowdun project. Bowdun is a 1 GW fixed-foundation wind farm, ideally suited for jacket foundations, to be situated 44 kilometres from Stonehaven, Scotland, in waters less than 70 metres deep. Construction is expected to commence in 2031.
Simultaneously, DEME Concessions and Aspiravi International have exited the Ayre offshore wind farm, a project that will feature floating foundation turbines. Qair International has taken sole ownership of this project.
Despite the ownership changes in the individual projects, DEME noted that all three partners remain active in Thistle Wind Partners (TWP).
The TWP joint venture, originally formed by DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi, will continue to support the preparation and delivery of both the Bowdun and Ayre offshore wind projects.