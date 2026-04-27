DeepOcean secures offshore wind work in Taiwan

DeepOcean has been awarded a contract for installation support of the inter-array cables on the TPC offshore wind farm phase II (TPC-II) off Taiwan.
DeepOcean’s scope of work includes installation of the inter-array cables that connect the wind turbines to the offshore substations, as well as the provision of engineering and project management services.
DeepOcean will work together with Dong Fang Offshore and utilise the chartered, recently enhanced high-specification subsea vessel Orient Adventurer to perform the offshore scope. The vessel has been upgraded with two new ROVs, an under-deck carousel, and a purpose-built cable lay spread enabling the efficient transport and installation of subsea power cables.
DeepOcean’s offshore renewables team will manage the project locally, supported by subsea power cable installation experts in Europe. The work will commence immediately and is scheduled to be completed during 2026.
TPC-II is located around 6.5 to 20 kilometres from the coast of Lukang in Changhua County and has a capacity of 295 MW. The site covers an overall area of 51 square kilometres, and the water depth is between 37 and 49 metres.
TPC-II consists of 31 turbines on four-legged jacket foundations, connected through three loops of inter array cables on a 66kV (60Hz) network. The power is transformed to an offshore substation and transported through three export cables to an onshore substation.