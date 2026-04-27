DeepOcean secures offshore wind work in Taiwan

DeepOcean has been awarded a contract for installation support of the inter-array cables on the TPC offshore wind farm phase II (TPC-II) off Taiwan.

DeepOcean’s scope of work includes installation of the inter-array cables that connect the wind turbines to the offshore substations, as well as the provision of engineering and project management services.

DeepOcean will work together with Dong Fang Offshore and utilise the chartered, recently enhanced high-specification subsea vessel Orient Adventurer to perform the offshore scope. The vessel has been upgraded with two new ROVs, an under-deck carousel, and a purpose-built cable lay spread enabling the efficient transport and installation of subsea power cables.