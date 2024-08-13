Danish Energy Agency approves framework plan for wind farm construction in Kattegat
The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) has approved a framework plan for the construction of a new offshore wind farm in the Kattegat. Once completed, the Hesselø offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of between 800 and 1,200 MW, with the final capacity depending on the winner of the tender.
The DEA has made a major area adjustment since the planning process was initiated in 2020. The offshore wind farm's planning area has been moved from the originally designated sea area, as studies showed the area's soft seabed would affect the construction of the farm.
The adopted plan will place the wind farm in a more southerly area that is considered more suitable for the installation of turbines.
As part of the process, the DEA has held hearings and public meetings in 2021, 2022, and 2024, where residents, stakeholders, and authorities have submitted ideas, suggestions, concerns, and questions about the draft plan and its associated environmental report.
The DEA clarified the plan sets out the overall framework for future construction projects for the Hesselø wind farm and that the plan alone does not allow for the establishment of facilities.