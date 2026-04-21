Court ruling favors renewable energy lobbyists in US permitting row

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing a series of permitting policies that wind and solar energy industry groups say have stymied the development of new energy generation projects.

Chief US District Judge Denise Casper in Boston issued a preliminary injunction sought by nine lobbyist groups and industry trade associations that argued the administration had imposed unlawful roadblocks that have halted the development of wind and solar energy projects nationwide.

The judge said the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in showing the US Department of Interior and other agencies adopted a series of unlawful policies that had led to renewable energy developers cancelling or delaying numerous wind and solar projects nationwide.