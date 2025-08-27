Copenhagen Infrastructure signs Vietnam offshore wind power deal
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with state-owned Petrovietnam to develop one of Vietnam's first offshore wind projects, with the aim of boosting the Asian country's renewable energy output.
CIP is developing the project together with Copenhagen Offshore Partners, CIP’s offshore wind development partner.
“This agreement is a significant step forward in our partnership with Petrovietnam and confirms our growth markets fund II’s long-term commitment in Vietnam," said Robert Helms, Partner at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
"By combining CIP’s global experience and expertise in offshore wind with Petrovietnam’s proven offshore expertise and deep understanding of the local market, we are well positioned to deliver one of Vietnam’s first offshore wind projects and to establish the groundwork for future offshore wind projects in Vietnam.”
The project is in an early development phase and subject to relevant regulatory approvals, the Danish investment firm said in a statement.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)