Construction starts on Inch Cape wind farm base in Scotland, first monopiles enroute from China

Construction of the Inch Cape offshore wind farm's operations and maintenance base has now begun at Montrose Port in Angus, Scotland, while the project's first 14 XXL monopile foundations are en route to the UK from their fabrication yards in China.
Montrose-based contractor Pert Bruce Construction is building the new operations and maintenance base, which will include an office, a 600-square-metre warehouse, and quayside facilities.
The work also includes the supply of a 70-metre floating pontoon and quayside cranes. Construction of the new facility is due to be completed in early 2027. The base will house both the Inch Cape and turbine supplier Vestas teams.
In a concurrent development, the first 14 of the project's monopile foundations have set sail from China on two heavy lift vessels.
The foundations, which are up to 106 metres long and weigh up to 2,400 tonnes, are being transported to the marshalling yards at the Port of Leith in Scotland ahead of their installation at the wind farm site.
The 1.1 GW Inch Cape project will comprise 72 Vestas 15MW turbines, with first power expected in late 2026.