Construction plan for New England Wind’s offshore wind projects secures federal approval

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has approved the New England Wind Construction and Operations Plan (COP), which authorises construction and operation of two wind energy projects off the coast of Massachusetts. This is the final approval of these two projects from BOEM, following the agency’s April 2024 Record of Decision.
The approval will permit the construction and operation of two offshore wind energy facilities, known as New England Wind 1 and New England Wind 2. Together, the two wind farms will have a total capacity of up to 2,600 MW of clean, renewable energy that could power more than 900,000 homes each year.
The two projects are situated approximately 20 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, and about 24 nautical miles southwest of Nantucket. The COP for the two projects includes up to 129 wind turbine generators, up to five electric service platforms, and up to five offshore export cables transmitting electricity to onshore transmission systems in the Town of Barnstable and Bristol County, Massachusetts.
BOEM considered valuable feedback from tribes, other government agencies, ocean users, and others prior to the decision. The feedback resulted in required measures to avoid, minimise, or mitigate any potential impacts from the project on marine life and other important ocean uses, such as fishing.