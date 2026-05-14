Chinese turbine maker scouts Europe for factory sites after UK rejection

Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy is scouting European locations including Spain for a new manufacturing facility after the UK Government effectively blocked its plans for a Scottish site, its European head said in an interview.
Britain said in March it would not back the use of Ming Yang turbines in offshore wind projects around the country on security grounds, leading the company to pause plans for a £1.5-billion ($2-billion) factory.
"We want to build and manufacture our technology here in Europe with a European workforce,” Horatio Evers, CEO of Ming Yang Europe, told Reuters.
Ming Yang has had discussions with the Spanish Government and is also looking at other possible locations, he said.
“We would invest in a factory in a country, if we have the guarantee that our turbines are eligible for the market," he added.
The use of Chinese renewable technology in Europe is a contentious issue. The European Commission launched a review in 2024 into Chinese manufacturers over concerns that cheaper imports threaten European competitiveness. It has yet to publish the findings.
There have also been security concerns over using Chinese technology for a key part of Europe's energy infrastructure. Wind projects contain electronics and sensors which gather data and could also be targets for cyberattacks.
Evers said the turbines would be safe.
“We have a well established and robust regulatory and cybersecurity framework, and we have designed our setup to be fully aligned with EU requirements,” he said.
"There is no risk to energy systems. Ming Yang nor any other third party cannot remotely shut down wind farms that we deliver in the European market. Turbines cannot be used to disrupt the grid,” he added.
The Commission recently recommended restricting EU funds for projects using power inverters which help to connect renewable projects to the energy grid from "high-risk suppliers," a category that includes China.
Evers did not comment on the recommendation.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Andrew Heavens)