Chinese turbine maker scouts Europe for factory sites after UK rejection

Chinese wind turbine maker Ming Yang Smart Energy is scouting European locations including Spain for a new manufacturing facility after the UK Government effectively blocked its plans for a Scottish site, its European head said in an interview.

Britain said in March it would not back the use of Ming Yang turbines in offshore wind projects around the country on security grounds, leading the company to pause plans for a £1.5-billion ($2-billion) factory.

"We want to build and manufacture our technology here in Europe with a European workforce,” Horatio Evers, CEO of Ming Yang Europe, told Reuters.