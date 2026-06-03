China's Dajin Heavy pegs stock price at top-end for Hong Kong IPO

Chinese wind power equipment maker Dajin Heavy Industry said on Wednesday it has determined the offer price for its Hong Kong listing at HK$66.40 apiece, aiming to raise HK$5.77 billion ($736.3 million).

The Shenzhen-listed company sets the offer price at HK$66.40 per H share, which is at the upper limit of its earlier estimate.

The debut comes amid a relentless surge in share sales by Chinese companies seeking to raise offshore capital.

Dajin will offer nearly 87 million shares and expects trading to begin on June 5.