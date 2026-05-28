China wind firm Dajin Heavy plans $736m Hong Kong IPO

Dajin Heavy Industry, a Chinese maker of wind power equipment, plans to raise as much as HK$5.77 billion ($736.5 million) through a Hong Kong listing, according to its prospectus on Thursday.

The Shenzhen-listed company is offering 86.97 million shares at up to HK$66.40 each, with trading expected to begin on June 5.

Cornerstone investors have agreed to take about HK$2.80 billion of shares, or nearly half of the base offering, including Singapore's GIC, Hillhouse and UBS Asset Management Singapore, among others.

Dajin has an option to increase the size of the offering by 15 per cent.