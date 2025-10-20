Canadian Government seeking feedback and potential bidders for proposed wind projects off Nova Scotia

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER), the lead agency responsible for regulating petroleum and offshore renewable energy projects in the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area, has issued a new call for information and prequalification.
This step is a prerequisite of the formal process of issuing a call for bids for offshore wind within the Canada-Nova Scotia offshore area.
As part of the offshore wind call for information, the CNSOER is inviting indigenous groups and rights holders, the fishing sector, industry, government, the public, and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on: the wind energy areas (WEAs) being considered and the location(s) of potential parcel(s) within these WEAs; the possible evaluation criteria to be used as part of the call for bids process and; the possible draft terms and conditions for a submerged land licence.
The offshore wind call for information is open for 90 days, from October 16, 2025, to January 13, 2026.
The purpose of the offshore wind prequalification process is to review and identify eligible companies that can participate in the next offshore wind call for bids. Interested companies will be required to submit information via an online form to demonstrate how they meet the prequalification requirements.
Only companies who are prequalified by the CNSOER will be eligible to bid on a parcel(s) in the next offshore wind call for bids.
The offshore wind prequalification is also open for 90 days, from October 16, 2025, to January 13, 2026.