California/UK go behind Trump's back with offshore wind deal

President Donald Trump denounced an energy agreement between the United Kingdom and California Governor Gavin Newsom hours after it was signed on Monday, far-left outlet Politico reported.

In an interview with the outlet, Trump said it was "inappropriate" for Britain to be dealing with the Democratic governor. Trump, a Republican, also branded Newsom "a loser", saying, "his state has gone to hell, and his environmental work is a disaster.” Newsom is an outspoken Trump critic and has publicly mulled seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

The energy agreement Newsom inked with controversial British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on Monday pledged cooperation on "clean energy" technologies such as offshore wind, and aims to expand access for British firms to California’s market.