Cadeler unit secures offshore wind maintenance contract in Taiwan

Nexra has signed a firm contract to execute an operations and maintenance campaign across two offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The agreement is valued at more than €20 million ($22 million) according to a statement from its parent company Cadeler Group.

The campaign is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will run for a duration of three to four months, the company confirmed. Operations will be carried out by the wind installation vessel Wind Maker.

Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 as a dedicated service platform focused on the operational lifetime of offshore facilities. Maintenance activities accounted for approximately one fifth of the total revenue for the company in 2025.