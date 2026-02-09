Cadeler unit secures offshore wind maintenance contract in Taiwan

Nexra has signed a firm contract to execute an operations and maintenance campaign across two offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The agreement is valued at more than €20 million ($22 million) according to a statement from its parent company Cadeler Group.
The campaign is scheduled to begin in March 2026 and will run for a duration of three to four months, the company confirmed. Operations will be carried out by the wind installation vessel Wind Maker.
Cadeler established Nexra in 2025 as a dedicated service platform focused on the operational lifetime of offshore facilities. Maintenance activities accounted for approximately one fifth of the total revenue for the company in 2025.
The company noted that the expansion of turbines in the 10–15 megawatt segment requires vessels with the technical strength to handle service scopes at increasing water depths. This market development led to the creation of the dedicated platform to strengthen long-term client relationships, Cadeler remarked.
The service portfolio currently includes the vessels Zaratan, Wind Scylla, and Wind Keeper. Cadeler stated it maintains the flexibility to use additional vessels from its fleet as required to support these operations.