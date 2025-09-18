Cadeler signs firm contract for Polish BC-Wind offshore wind farm

Cadeler has signed a firm contract with Ocean Winds for the transportation and installation of 26 Siemens Gamesa 14MW offshore wind turbines at the BC-Wind offshore wind farm in the Polish Baltic Sea.
The signing of the contract follows a vessel reservation agreement made between the two companies in February 2025.
When fully completed, the 390 MW BC-Wind project will supply electricity to nearly half a million Polish households.
The project is located approximately 23 kilometres from the Polish coastline and is Ocean Winds’ first project in Poland.
The installation work is set to begin in 2028 and will continue for approximately four months.
Cadeler will deploy one of its wind turbine installation vessels for the project, which will operate from the Port of Gdańsk in Poland.
Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented, “We look forward to expanding our presence in the Polish Baltic Sea, building on the strong pipeline of projects we have already secured in the region.”
Cadeler said the contract reaffirms its "strong" position in the Polish offshore wind market, adding to four other projects the company has secured in the country, including the Baltic Power project, which will be Poland’s first offshore wind farm.
