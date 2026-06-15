Cadeler completes final turbine installation at Sofia wind farm offshore UK

Cadeler has completed the installation of all 100 wind turbines at the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The installation marks the completion of Cadeler's turbine installation campaign and the first installation project of the jackup vessel Wind Peak since her delivery in 2024.

The Sofia offshore wind farm was developed by Germany's RWE. Cadeler was responsible for the full transport and installation campaign of all Siemens Gamesa turbines at the wind farm.