Cadeler completes final turbine installation at Sofia wind farm offshore UK

Cadeler has completed the installation of all 100 wind turbines at the 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.
The installation marks the completion of Cadeler's turbine installation campaign and the first installation project of the jackup vessel Wind Peak since her delivery in 2024.
The Sofia offshore wind farm was developed by Germany's RWE. Cadeler was responsible for the full transport and installation campaign of all Siemens Gamesa turbines at the wind farm.
Cadeler said the wind farm will provide almost 1.2 million homes in the UK with their annual electricity needs.
With the ability to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets or five sets of 20MW+ turbines per load, the transit capacity of Wind Peak and of sister vessel Wind Pace reduces the energy intensity of installation and installation time. Cadeler said this will ultimately lower the total cost and carbon footprint of installation per turbine.