British taxpayers to bail out foreign-owned wind turbine factory

Britain will provide a 20-million-pound ($28 million) grant to Vestas' Isle of Wight wind turbine plant, the government said on Wednesday.

Britain's deeply unpopular Labour government has a target to largely decarbonise its electricity sector by 2030, which would require a huge increase in renewable power, and desperately hopes a "clean energy" revolution would boost the economy and create jobs.

The Danish wind turbine maker's facility had faced an uncertain future after demand ended for the offshore blades it produced, and logistical constraints prevented production of larger next-generation turbines at the site.