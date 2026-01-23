Australia offers offshore wind licences despite cost and technical hurdles

Australia has offered three offshore wind licences to projects off the southern coast of Western Australia that could add four gigawatts of "clean energy" into the state's isolated power system, the government said on Friday.

The offer comes after several other offshore wind projects on the east coast of Australia were pulled in the past 18 months, dragging on the sector's momentum.

Underlining the struggles to transition to so-called cleaner energy, the state extended a subsidy to keep a coal mine alive by an additional five years based on energy security concerns.

Two final feasibility licences were awarded to Bunbury Offshore Wind, backed by the French government’s EDF, and one more to Westward Wind, backed by Spain's EDP Renewables and France’s Engie. They mark a first step to offshore wind development.