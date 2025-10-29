Aker Solutions delivers largest-ever HVDC topside for UK wind farm

Aker Solutions has successfully delivered its largest-ever high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore converter station topside for the East Anglia Three project, being developed by ScottishPower Renewables.
The 10,700-tonne, seven-storey structure was safely installed last week, 69 kilometres off the Suffolk coast of England.
The HVDC station will convert high voltage alternating current (AC) electricity generated by the wind farm’s 95 turbines into direct current (DC), which the company said would enable efficient transmission over long distances to shore.
Aker Solutions' scope included early-phase engineering, procurement, fabrication, and commissioning of the converter station. The 1.4 GW East Anglia Three wind farm is expected to become operational at the end of 2026.
Installation of the topside onto the jacket foundation, which was delivered earlier by Aker Solutions Verdal, was carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors using the world’s largest crane vessel, the SSCV Sleipnir.
Sturla Magnus, Executive Vice President Selected Projects at Aker Solutions, commented, “This project is a clear example of our ability to execute large and complex energy projects.”
Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables, added, “Installing our first ever offshore HVDC converter station is testament to the hard work of our teams and suppliers...This is a significant milestone for our East Anglia Three project.”