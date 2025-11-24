AD Ports Group and Masdar to collaborate on offshore wind projects
AD Ports Group and Masdar have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of offshore wind projects. Under the agreement, the companies will identify opportunities where AD Ports Group can serve as a partner and contractor for Masdar's global offshore wind projects.
The collaboration involves jointly determining technical requirements for projects. AD Ports Group will provide services including the fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics solutions, subsea services, and maintenance and operations support.
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime and Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, commented, “We are uniquely positioned to deliver the technical solutions…required for Masdar’s large-scale offshore wind projects.”
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, added, “Through partnerships like this agreement with AD Ports, we can expand our reach and deliver impact at greater scale.”
Masdar is currently developing several offshore wind projects in Europe, including the 476 MW Baltic Eagle in Germany and the 1.4 GW East Anglia Three in the UK.