War-related refinery damage deepens global fuel supply crunch

Refinery attacks tied to the wars in Iran and Ukraine have knocked out nearly nine per cent of global oil refining capacity in recent months, deepening a fuel supply crunch and likely delaying recovery by months after fighting ends.

The Iran war has not only slashed energy supply by disrupting tanker traffic out of the Persian Gulf, but marks the biggest hit to refining since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with damage to facilities and crude shortages forcing cuts in processing.

"The current tightness will continue to underpin the refined product market," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters. "Not least considering the damage done to refineries."