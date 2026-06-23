US waiver on Iran oil unlikely to draw orders from Asian refiners, except China

A temporary US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil sales is unlikely to draw orders from well-stocked Asian refiners, leaving independent Chinese refineries as the main buyer, trade sources and analysts said.

The US authorised on Monday the sale of crude, petroleum products and petrochemicals of Iranian origin through August 21, easing decades-old sanctions as it pushes toward a final peace deal with Tehran.

Hit by supply disruptions due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since March, Asian refiners have been aggressively buying oil from the US, Russia, Africa and Latin America.