US refiners are ready for more Venezuelan crude, energy secretary says

US refiners can still absorb more Venezuelan crude, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday, as the South American country's output bounces following the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January and facilities on the gulf coast make adjustments to process higher volumes of heavy oil.

Venezuela is sending about half of its total exports of 1.25 million barrels a day to the US, with the remaining volumes going mainly to India and Europe, according to figures based on tanker monitoring. Wright said the exports are expected to increase in the coming months.

The country's oil ministry forecast crude output of 1.37 million bpd by year-end, which would imply a 22 per cent increase from the 1.12 million bpd produced in late 2025.