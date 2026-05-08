Tankers flee Zawiya port as fighting cripples major Libyan refinery

Libya's largest functioning oil refinery has been closed and an emergency declared after clashes erupted near the facility in Zawiya, west of the capital Tripoli, two engineers and the refinery's operator said on Friday.

The refinery, around 40 kilometres west of Tripoli, has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. It is connected to the country's 300,000 bpd Sharara oilfield.

Operator Azzawiya Oil Refining Company said in a statement it was forced to shut the plant completely and evacuate all tankers from the port after heavy shelling linked to the clashes struck multiple locations inside the facility.