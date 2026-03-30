Supply crunch hits Asia as Iran conflict disrupts naphtha flows

Cut off from Middle East naphtha due to the Iran war, Asian producers of plastics and packaging face surging premiums that are already hitting output at petrochemical plants.

Benchmark prices for first-half May cargoes soared to around $1,300 a tonne on Monday, nearly double pre-war levels.

The rush to source naphtha sent the prompt-month spread to a record $137 a tonne in backwardation, LSEG data showed, meaning prompt prices are higher than those for future months.

A Japanese buyer recently paid a premium of more than $100 per tonne to Japan quotes for second-half April naphtha, two traders said, versus a small discount in January.