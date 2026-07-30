South Korean refineries consider Venezuelan oil to diversify supply from Middle East

South Korea's four refiners are considering importing Venezuelan crude oil to diversify their supply sources as conflict in the Middle East disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, an official at the Korea Petroleum Association said.

GS Caltex, one of the nation's major refiners, imported 110,000 barrels of crude oil from Venezuela in June in order to test its quality, the association official told Reuters, confirming a local media report.

The refiner will evaluate whether the crude is suitable for its facilities and assess product yields, the official said.