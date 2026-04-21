Shrinking low-sulphur oil supply threatens marine fuel stability

Marine fuel providers face tighter supply of higher-density, low-sulphur crude oil, known as heavy sweet, for blending because of competition from refiners for the same oil as the Iran war disrupts Middle East imports, industry sources said.

The reduced availability of fuel blending components is occurring at the same time refiners are reducing low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) production for marine fuel because of crude shortages, which is supporting spot premiums for the residual fuel used to power ships.

Crude grades such as Dar Blend from South Sudan and Australia's Vincent and Pyrenees are typically exported to Singapore and Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates because their low-sulphur content and overall characteristics make for easier blending with other fuels to craft 0.5 per cent-sulphur fuel oil, known as very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), for ship refuelling.