Saudi crude booking signals start of Chinese joint venture refinery

China's state-owned Zhenhua Oil has booked to load two million barrels of Saudi crude in August, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a sign a new Chinese-Saudi Arabian joint venture refinery is getting set to start operations.

The crude will be supplied to the newly built 300,000-barrel-per-day Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Company (HAPCO) refinery in northeastern China's Liaoning province, the sources said.

HAPCO is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Chinese state-owned defence conglomerate Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group.

HAPCO's start-up has been delayed to September or October because of disruptions to Middle East oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported in June.