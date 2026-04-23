Russian ESPO crude premiums fall as Chinese refiners pull back

Spot premiums for Russia's Far East ESPO Blend crude oil delivered to China in June have eased as weak refining margins curbed demand from independent refiners, three trading sources told Reuters.

ESPO Blend cargoes scheduled for June delivery traded at around $5 to $6 per barrel above ICE Brent on a delivered basis into Chinese ports, compared with premiums of about $8 per barrel for May supply, the sources said. Premiums vary by supplier and shipment terms, but traders said weaker demand was evident.

The decline came despite stronger global demand for Russian oil since early March after the Iran war severely disrupted Middle East exports, pushing premiums for Russian crude to record highs. Prices were also supported by Washington’s decision to temporarily waive sanctions on Russian oil at sea.