Romania minister says state must seize control of local Lukoil firm

Lukoil, along with Rosneft, was targeted by US sanctions linked to the more than three-and-a-half-year-old war in Ukraine. Those sanctions are to take effect on November 21, and Ivan said Romania would not seek an extension.

"I will say it clearly: I will not request an extension of the November 21 deadline given by US authorities," Ivan said in a social media post late on Tuesday.

"Moreover, I will support fully applying sanctions initiated by the United States at the level of the entire European Union."