Petron Malaysia halts refinery operations after jetty collapse during storm

Despite the stoppage, Petron Malaysia said it has activated its business continuity plan to ensure an uninterrupted supply of finished petroleum products to the public through its service stations. The company also indicated that it will utilise additional importation and alternative supply channels to meet demand, noting that sourcing finished products via direct importation is part of its normal business operations.

The company is currently assessing immediate alternative means to normalise refinery operations. Petron Malaysia is also evaluating the cost of repairs and the overall financial impact of the incident and stated that further disclosures will be made as necessary.