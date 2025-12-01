Petron Malaysia halts refinery operations after jetty collapse during storm

Petron Malaysia Refining and Marketing has announced the temporary suspension of operations at its Port Dickson refinery following structural damage to its product jetty.
The facility, located offshore at Port Dickson, suffered a partial collapse during Tropical Storm Senyar on Friday, November 28.
The company confirmed that all eight personnel on board the jetty at the time of the incident were successfully evacuated and are safe. Additionally, Petron Malaysia stated that there was no oil spill recorded at sea resulting from the collapse.
As a consequence of the damage, the refinery will be unable to receive and process incoming crude oil, necessitating a temporary halt in operations. The jetty is primarily used to receive and discharge refined products between the refinery and tanker vessels.
Despite the stoppage, Petron Malaysia said it has activated its business continuity plan to ensure an uninterrupted supply of finished petroleum products to the public through its service stations. The company also indicated that it will utilise additional importation and alternative supply channels to meet demand, noting that sourcing finished products via direct importation is part of its normal business operations.
The company is currently assessing immediate alternative means to normalise refinery operations. Petron Malaysia is also evaluating the cost of repairs and the overall financial impact of the incident and stated that further disclosures will be made as necessary.