Petrobras pushes production to its limits on conflict-driven import cuts

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras cut imports of oil derivatives to some 67,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter as it pushed its refineries to their limit amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, its operational results showed on Tuesday.

Imports of diesel fell by 85 per cent from a year earlier, and of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 42 per cent, marking the period as the one with the lowest quarterly volume of derivatives imports by the company, said Petrobras.

On average, Petrobras refineries operated beyond their nominal capacity, at a record 102.5 per cent in April and May, lowering the need to import at a time when prices were high due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.