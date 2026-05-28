OPINION | The economic winners of the Iran conflict

Argentina, Brunei and Gabon are not three countries that would appear to have much in common. But they are in a small group of energy producers that are big winners from the war against Iran.

The focus from the Iran conflict has largely been on the increasing cost the world is having to pay through higher crude oil and natural gas prices resulting from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rising inflation, disrupted supply chains and the mounting risk of shortages of refined products, fertilisers and materials to process metal ores mean that ultimately every country is paying a price.

But there are countries where higher prices for crude oil, refined products and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are providing huge benefits that, so far, outweigh the cost of rising inflation.