OPINION | Refiners ride fuel demand wave to big profits, but it may not last

Oil refiners around the world have seen profits surge thanks to a rare combination of robust fuel demand and weak crude prices, as markets have rapidly readjusted following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The windfall is unlikely to last.

The benchmark US three-two-one crack spread, a widely watched measure of refining profitability, recently climbed above $60 a barrel, the highest level on record. Refining margins in Asia and Europe have also risen sharply.

Refining profitability is determined by two factors: the cost of crude oil and the price of the gasoline, diesel and jet fuel produced from it. At the moment, both are moving in refiners' favour.