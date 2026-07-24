OPINION | Can India's surging exports keep Asia's fuel crisis at bay?

Can India perform a rescue act for Asia's refined fuels market similar to what China did for crude oil? China dramatically cut its imports of crude to a 10-year low in June in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran, thus freeing up oil for other buyers struggling to source cargoes amid the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India has taken a somewhat different tack, buying Russian crude and ramping up exports of refined products to help offset lower shipments from refineries in the Middle East and Russia.

India's exports of light and middle distillates are expected to reach 1.55 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.