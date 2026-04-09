OPINION | Asian refined fuel prices dive after ceasefire, but supply remains tight

Prices for refined fuels in Asia fell sharply in line with similar declines for crude oil in the wake of the tentative ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but remain at levels that point to a supply crunch.

Prices for gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline in the Asian trading hub of Singapore all saw double-digit drops on Wednesday, amid market relief that the deal may lead to a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the ceasefire and commitment to peace talks made in separate announcements by the United States and Iran already looks to be on the ropes.