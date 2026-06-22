OPINION | Asia gets its crude oil back but refined product flows still lag

Asia's imports of crude oil are on track to return to pre-Iran conflict levels, but flows of refined products are still constrained and fuel prices reflect the supply stresses.

The world's top energy-consuming region is expected to import about 22.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in June, up from 20.35 million bpd in May, according to data compiled by commodity analysts Kpler.

The June arrivals are still below the average of 26.76 million bpd in the three months leading up to the February 28 attack on Iran by the United States and Israel.

However, they are well above the eight-year low of 18.77 million bpd in April, the month most affected by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran during the conflict.