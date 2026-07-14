OPINION | As refined fuel supply tightens, will China come to the rescue again?

China's dramatic slashing of its crude oil imports has been credited with keeping prices from spiking during the Iran conflict.

The new question is whether the world's biggest oil importer can do the same for increasingly stressed refined products markets.

China's seaborne imports of crude oil dropped to the lowest in more than a decade in June, with commodity analysts Kpler tracking arrivals of 5.96 million barrels per day.

This was down from an average of 10.66 million bpd in the three months leading up to the US and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, which started a conflict that resulted in the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.