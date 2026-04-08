Only 31 per cent of Venezuela's refinery capacity remains in use

Venezuela's refining network is processing some 399,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, or 31 per cent of its 1.29 million-bpd installed capacity, below the 35 per cent of capacity it reached in February as state-run company PDVSA struggles to keep units in service after restarting them, workers said this week.

The South American country has increased oil output and exports since it agreed to a flagship supply pact with the US Government in January, but limited power service, outages and need for major repairs and maintenance are creating obstacles to recovering refining operations.

In recent weeks, PDVSA has focused efforts on restarting fuel-making units at several refineries, but some fluid catalytic crackers have been unable to operate continuously, the workers said.