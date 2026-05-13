Oman covers Indian refiner's naphtha shortfall as its suppliers declare force majeure

India's Haldia Petrochemicals (HPL) has turned to Oman to make up for a shortfall in naphtha supplies from Kuwait and Qatar linked to the Middle East conflict, according to shipping data and an industry source.

Loading ports of Oman fall right outside the conflict zone and loadings from its terminals have largely been unaffected by the war so far.

Medium-range tanker Rarity loaded about 23,000 tonnes (201,000 barrels) of naphtha for HPL late-March and discharged at the Haldia terminal on April 13, according to consultancy Energy Aspects' cargo-tracking.