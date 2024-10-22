Yinson FPSO starts operating in pre-salt Campos Basin off Brazil
Yinson's floating production storage and offloading platform (FPSO) Maria Quitéria recently produced its first oil in the Jubarte field, pre-salt in the Espírito Santo portion of the Campos Basin off Brazil, Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras has confirmed.
The FPSO can produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil a day and process up to five million cubic metres of gas. It will be interconnected to a total of eight producing wells and eight injectors.
Maria Quitéria's deployment at the Jubarte field was brought forward; it was initially scheduled for 2025, according to Petrobras' 2024-2028 Strategic Plan.
Petrobras is the sole holder of the production rights for the Jubarte field, located in the area known as Parque das Baleias in Espírito Santo.
With a height of 156 metres and a length of 333 metres, the 2003-built FPSO is installed at a water depth of 1,385 metres. Petrobras said it will also have the capacity to generate 100 MW of energy to supply a city of 230,000 inhabitants.