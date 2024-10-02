TotalEnergies confirms final investment decision on US$10.5 billion oil project off Suriname

The GranMorgu project will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu oil discoveries, on which a successful exploration and appraisal campaign was completed in 2023. The fields are located 150 kilometres off the coast of Suriname and hold recoverable reserves estimated at over 750 million barrels.

The project includes a 220,000 barrels of oil per day floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit that replicates a proven and efficient design. Total investment is estimated at around US$10.5 billion and first oil is expected in 2028.