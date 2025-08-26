Shell joins agreement to use MOL's cargo transfer vessel off Brazil

Japanese shipping group Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has announced that Shell Brasil will now share the use of a specialised cargo transfer vessel (CTV), the SeaLoader 1, which operates off the coast of Brazil. The vessel, owned by MOL's wholly-owned subsidiary SeaLoading Holding, has been employed by TotalEnergies EP Brasil since 2020.

The new agreement allows Shell to also use the SeaLoader 1 for transferring crude oil produced by floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units in the Santos Basin directly to conventional tankers. MOL described Shell's participation as a major milestone for the future expansion of CTV use in Brazil.