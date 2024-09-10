SBM Offshore inks FPSO share purchase agreements with Malaysia's MISC

The transaction is still subject to certain conditions precedent and approval by the relevant competent authority. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pursuant to a share purchase agreement signed by both parties, SBM Offshore will acquire MISC's entire beneficial equity interest in the leasing and operating entities associated with FPSO Espirito Santo (pictured). The FPSO is being deployed in the BC 10 field at depths of 1,789 metres in the Campos Basin off the Brazil Vitoria Sea to service Shell do Brasil, a Brazil subsidiary of Shell.