Petrobras posts net profit of over US$5 billion in Q3 2024

Petrobras said OCF is a key indicator of the company's ability to generate resources from its ongoing operations and is an essential metric for assessing corporate performance.

The adjusted recurring EBITDA for Q3 2024 was BRL64.4 billion, a three per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. The positive performance was driven by the higher average exchange rate of the Brazilian real against the US dollar, the increased volume of oil produced in the company's refined products mix, and growth in sales. These factors were partially offset by a six per cent decline in Brent oil prices and lower refining margins, mainly due to a 16 per cent decrease in the price differential between diesel and crude oil (crack spread). Adjusted recurring EBITDA represents recurring profit earned before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.