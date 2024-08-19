India's Swan Energy to sell 51 per cent stake in FSRU

Swan Energy said via a regulatory filing that its 51 per cent stake in the 180,000-cubic-metre FSRU Vasant 1 will be sold to Turkish natural gas company Botas for approximately US$399 million. Indian cooperative IFFCO owns the remaining 49 per cent, but Swan Energy did not disclose whether these shares will also be sold.

The transaction will be finalised within six months pending regulatory and shareholder approval.