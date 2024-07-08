Golar LNG to deploy processing platform off Argentina under 20-year contract

Golar LNG has entered into definitive agreements with Pan American Energy (PAE) for a 20-year deployment of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel in Argentina. The FLNG project will monetise Argentine gas, tapping into the vast resources from the Vaca Muerta shale formation in the Neuquina Basin, the world's second-largest shale gas resources.

The project is scheduled to start LNG exports within 2027, establishing Argentina as an LNG exporter. This strategic venture is built on a commercial foundation featuring a gas sales agreement from PAE for the supply of gas; and an FLNG charter agreement with Golar, which includes a base tariff and commodity exposure to LNG sales prices.