Chinese firm to put up new offshore manufacturing yard in Qidong

The WNE Qidong Yard lies in the eastern harbour of Lusi Port, about 98 kilometres away from WNE's head office in Shanghai and only 85 kilometres away from the company's Nantong yard, which constructs floating facilities. WNE said these three yards form a stable triangle facilitating the management and execution throughout the project life cycle.

Plans are for the development of the Qidong yard into a high-end offshore equipment manufacturing facility, accommodating hull and module fabrication, integration, and commissioning.