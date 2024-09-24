Canadian LNG developer seeks damages for alleged patent infringement in floating facility construction

Steelhead LNG has filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court, alleging that Cedar LNG's and SHI's activities infringe on Steelhead LNG's Korean patent.

Cedar LNG is a proposed floating LNG (FLNG) export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. SHI was selected by Cedar LNG, along with Black and Veatch, to construct the Cedar FLNG facility, with construction announced to have commenced earlier this year.