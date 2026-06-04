Nigeria's Dangote refinery overperforms in test as expansion looms

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has ramped up crude processing to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) during a performance test by process licensors, exceeding its nameplate capacity of 650,000 bpd and marking a significant operational milestone, the company said on Thursday.

Devakumar Edwin, vice president for oil and gas at Dangote Industries, said the ramp-up forms part of a wider plan to expand capacity to 1.4 million bpd within 30 months, a level that could make the facility one of the largest globally.

The refinery, owned by billionaire Aliko Dangote, began fuel production in 2024 and has since scaled up output of petrol, diesel and jet fuel.